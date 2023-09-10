AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin Economic Development Department said it was discussing plans with a Netherlands semiconductor manufacturer to improve and expand its semiconductor chip manufacturing operations in Austin.

The manufacturer is NXP Semiconductors N.V., and it currently has two Austin-based chip manufacturing facilities.

“NXP’s investment has the potential to generate an estimated annual economic impact of $560 million,” the city said in a statement.

The city said it valued the insights and perspectives of the community and encouraged Austinites to provide feedback, ideas, and concerns regarding the local expansion package. The final day to contribute is Sept. 15 at 5 p.m.