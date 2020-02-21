Selling 10,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies, Austin teen hopes to break record

AUSTIN (KXAN) — An Austin Girl Scout has sold 36,000 cookies since the second grade, raising $144,000.

The teenager has sold the most Girl Scout Cookies in Central Texas for the past two years but Friday is a bittersweet day for Marillah King.

She is ending her Girl Scout career with her final cookie booth and trying to smash her cookie record by selling 10,000 boxes.

Last year Marillah sold 7,227 boxes and created what she calls a “Camper-ship Fund.”

“I got to choose three girls who couldn’t afford to go to camp so they get to go to camp this year for free,” she said.

Marillah credits the business skills she learned in the Girl Scouts to her next adventure at the University of Texas at Austin.

“I got into the McCombs School of Business next year,” she said. “I thought that was the best way to pursue my career after Girl Scouts.”

Marillah’s final cookie booth is outside the Randall’s at 2727 Exposition Blvd. from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday Feb. 21.