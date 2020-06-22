Self-guided driving tours highlighting Black history in west Austin extended throughout June

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth, the day that marks the end of slavery in the United States, the Neill-Cochran House Musuem hosted sold-out driving tours of west Austin to highlight its Black culture and historic siginificance.

The museum’s executive director, Rowena Dasch, talked to KXAN about the struggles Black people in the Clarksville area faced after slavery was abolished.

“They paid a heavy price for that. They didn’t — their streets were unpaved in the late 1970s. City sanitation was not accessible to them. Electricity was very late in coming to Clarksville,” Dasch said.

“And so this was this little bubble as Austin was expanding around it, that the city was intentionally and quite literally kept in the dark without sanitation services or any other public utilities because the people who live there had resisted moving,” she said.

Since the tours sold out so quickly, the museum is expanding the tours throughout June. They were originally scheduled to be just the weekend following Juneteenth. The tours are self-guided.

A full schedule of tours and events are on the museum’s website.