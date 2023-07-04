10 security cameras like this one are up at parks and trails across Austin, according to the Parks and Recreation Department.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There are currently 10 cameras up at different park locations across town, according to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department (PARD).

Crews are adjusting locations as the department works through the pilot program.

“We get a lot of questions of is there a camera, is there not a camera, so we took this as a chance to get a little more data and see if this is something that’s helpful,” Amanda Ross, natural resources division manager for PARD, said. “Just as any city goes, we’ve noticed an increase in crime against cars, vehicles, things like that… Does it actually reduce or make a difference in some of that crime?”

A few locations involved in the pilot program include the Covert Park at Mount Bonnell, the Rainey Street area, Edward Rendon Park and areas near the Barton Creek Greenbelt — where Vicky Carrasco had her car broken into.

An Austin woman returned from a hike on the Barton Creek Greenbelt to find her car broken into.

“This is the first time something like this has ever happened to me,” she said. “Extremely disappointing, and I was shocked.”

Carrasco said she accidentally left her purse somewhere on the passenger side as she got her backpack together for a hike.

When she got back, “The passenger seat window was open and broken,” she said. “Started checking my phone and noticed there were a lot of alerts from my different credit cards.”

Last year, as we covered repeated break-ins in the parking lot at Mount Bonnell, city leaders told KXAN dummy cameras were put in place to help deter crime, but they were later taken down when the problem didn’t resolve.

Last month, the Austin Police Department placed new electronic signs at Mount Bonnell warning visitors of break-ins.

“We want to make sure our parks are welcoming and safe and secure, and people come to them to have memories with their family and friends,” said Ross.

PARD will continue to collect data from the areas cameras are currently installed and review the data with APD. If the cameras prove to be successful, Ross said discussions will begin on ways to fund more.