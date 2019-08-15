Section of Mopac Expressway closed due to fallen live electrical wire

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Traffic has been shut down in both directions on Mopac Expressway Thursday morning due to live wires on the road.

According to a tweet from the Austin Police Department, the stretch of Mopac between Duval Road and Parmer Lane has been shut down after live electrical wires fell on the road.

Authorities are advising drivers to avoid the area. There is no estimated time yet for when the road will be reopened.

This is a developing story. KXAN will update it when more information becomes available.

