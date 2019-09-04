Second tower planned for Rainey Street development

Austin

by: Daniel Salazar/Austin Business Journal

The Travis

Rendering of The Travis (Genesis Real Estate Group, GDA Architects Photo)

AUSTIN (Austin Business Journal) — Plans for a massive project in one of Austin’s fastest-growing neighborhoods now feature a second high-rise.

Dallas-based Genesis Real Estate Group wants to develop a large-scale residential project called The Travis at 80 Red River St. in the Rainey Street area downtown. One tower will have apartments for rent and the other will have multifamily units for sale, hotel rooms and a ground-floor coffee shop. The site was once home to the Villas on Town Lake, a condo community that was demolished in February.

The project’s total size now stands at 1,236,806 square feet — 662,636 gross square feet of apartments, 377,247 gross square feet of condos, 194,523 gross square feet for the hotel and 2,400 gross square feet for coffee and bar retail space on the first floor.

