Second Texas Oncology nurse tests positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A nurse at the Texas Oncology facility on Balcones Drive has tested positive for COVID-19. Several viewers reached out to KXAN with the initial tip.

The facility said in a prepared statement they’re quarantining staff who had direct contact with the nurse. They learned of the test results Monday, March 30.

This nurse’s role involved consulting with patients by phone exclusively; she did not have direct contact with patients, and so no exposure risk to patients occurred. Texas Oncology is following established guidelines from the CDC and the local health department to protect patients and staff in the event of exposure – whether from a staff member or patient. The area where the nurse worked inside the center has been thoroughly cleaned. In addition, the center will undergo a deep cleaning tonight, following CDC protocols. The center remains open. Our thoughts are with our nurse and her family and we are hopeful she will recover soon. She currently is quarantined, has no symptoms, and is doing well. Texas Oncology

Last week, a part-time nurse at Texas Oncology’s South Austin location on James Casey Street tested positive for COVID-19.