AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police obtained a search warrant for a south Austin home in connection with the deadly shooting of a 25-year-old gravel racer who was visiting Austin before a weekend race.

Anna Moriah Wilson, 25, who went by “Mo,” was found bleeding and unconscious by her friend after returning to an east Austin home May 11. Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police said the shooting took place at 9:56 p.m. May 11 in the 1700 block of Maple Avenue. That’s near Chestnut Avenue and East Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The warrant said Wilson was in Austin ahead of a race near Dallas. Bike racing outlet VeloNews reported Wilson was expected to compete in the Gravel Locos race in Hico, which is about an hour and 20 minutes southwest of Fort Worth.

According to the warrant, Wilson went swimming with a friend that evening and returned to the home after 8:30 p.m. Camera footage from a nearby home showed a vehicle pull up near the house around 8:36 p.m.

The vehicle seen in the footage matched the description of a vehicle found at the south Austin home, the warrant said.

APD previously said the shooting “does not appear to be a random act.” A person of interest has been identified.

Anyone with details or video of the shooting can call APD Homicide at (512) 974-TIPS or email the unit at homicide.apd@austintexas.gov.