Search underway for suspects after fight escalates into shooting in downtown Austin

Video surveillance footage of shooting on 7th Street in downtown Austin the morning of Sept. 26, 2021 (APD Photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is searching for multiple suspects after a fight turned into a shooting early Sunday morning in downtown Austin. Two people were hurt.

Police said it happened just before 3 a.m. near the 500 block of East 7th Street.

Two large groups were involved in a fight, which turned into a shooting in the street, police say. At least three people fired guns, and at least two others pulled out or had guns in their possession.

Two people, one from each group, were shot. The suspects then ran from the area, police say.

One person who was hit was taken to the hospital by Austin-Travis County EMS, according to APD. The second victim was taken to a different hospital by others involved in the fight. Both have non-life-threatening injuries.

APD released two videos of the shooting, which show the two groups of people, on YouTube. One video shows people arguing and shouting before gunshots go off. The other video shows the groups running away from each other and dispersing.

Screenshot from video footage of Sept. 26 shooting along 7th Street in downtown Austin (APD Photo)

APD shared two suspect descriptions at this time. Suspect 1 is described as a Black man with a thin build, about 18 to 25 years old and last seen wearing a black hat, shirt, shorts and shoes. Suspect 2 is described as a Black man with a thin build, also about 18 to 25 years old and last seen wearing no shirt, black shorts, red head/face covering and multiple colored wristbands.

Police said they believe five to 10 other men were involved, all between the ages of 17 to 25.