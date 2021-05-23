Search underway for Austin man last seen climbing mountain in California

INYO COUNTY, California (KXAN) — Helicopter searches are underway for an Austin man who went missing while hiking in California.

Edward Lee Alderman, 33, planned to climb Mount Whitney in Sequoia National Park on Thursday, according to the National Park Service.

He was last seen at about 4 p.m. on Thursday as he left the summit of the mountain.

Alderman and his hiking partner planned to summit the mountain and descend on Thursday, but they became separated while ascending the mountain. The other hiker reported Alderman missing on Friday morning.

Authorities from Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks and the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office are searching for Alderman.

Searches are taking place via helicopter, while ground searches are expected to resume Sunday following a winter storm in the area, the NPS said.

Alderman was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, a gray shell, khaki pants and black trail runners. He is described as a white male, 6ft tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who sees him should contact Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks dispatch at 888 677-2746 or email seki_dispath@nps.gov

The parks are also asking anyone who hiked Mount Whitney between Thursday and Saturday to contact them, regardless of whether they saw Alderman.