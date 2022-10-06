AUSTIN (KXAN) — Police with the University of Texas said a man groped a university staff member on The Drag late Wednesday morning. Officers are now searching for the suspect.

Police said the incident happened around 11:10 a.m. in the 2400 block of Guadalupe Street, which is near West 24th Street.

A UT staff member was groped by an “unknown male suspect,” UT Police said. Witnesses told officers the suspect ran away, heading northbound on Guadalupe.

Just before 12:30 p.m., the Austin Police Department asked for UTPD’s help with the investigation. UTPD officers went to the scene and searched for the suspect but couldn’t find him.

Police describe the suspect as a white man, around 5’9″ tall and weighing about 140 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, a black turban and black shorts.

If you have any details about this crime, UTPD asks you to contact APD, the lead investigating agency in this case, using the 311 hotline.