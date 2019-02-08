Search for sex assault suspect who forced his way into apartment Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (KXAN/Frank Martinez) [ + - ] Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (KXAN/Frank Martinez) [ + - ] Copyright by KXAN - All rights reserved FILE - APD officer on patrol (KXAN File Photo) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are searching for a suspect accused of forcing his way into an east Austin woman's apartment and sexually assaulting her. It happened about two miles away from another assault in the Mueller area, which police say may be related.

The latest assault occurred at an apartment complex in the 1000 block of Clayton Lane on Feb. 2 and is being investigated by the APD Sex Crimes Unit.

According to APD, the victim was alone in her apartment at around 2:30 a.m. when she answered a knock at her door. The suspect then forced his way into the apartment when she opened the door. The victim told officers she was pushed down and sexually assaulted before the suspect left the scene.

The assault happened one day after a woman walking on Mueller Boulevard, right by The Thinkery and Dell Children's Medical Center, was attacked.

Austin police say parts of the suspect descriptions in the cases are similar. According to Detective Destiny Silva, the Mueller victim said her attacker was Hispanic and either had dark hair or was wearing a beanie. In the apartment attack, the victim described a man who was possibly Hispanic, and was wearing a beanie.

"There are some differences," Silva said. "In the Mueller case, the suspect was described as a chubby build. In this case, he's described as a thin build. Also, there are some height differences as well. So we are early on in both of these investigations so we are exploring all possibilites. We're not ruling anything out at this time."

Feb. 1 Mueller Boulevard assault

Male

Hispanic

Light-skinned

Approximately 5’ 5”

Chubby

Short dark hair or wearing a beanie hat

Last seen wearing a grey shirt

Feb. 2 Clayton Lane sexual assault

Male

Light skinned, ossibly Hispanic

30-40 years of age

Approximately 5’ 10”

Slim

Brown hair and goatee

Brown eyes

Last seen wearing a beanie hat, a green thermal long sleeve shirt and sweat pants.

The APD Sex Crimes Unit is looking for any information on the suspects. If you have any information on someone matching the suspect's description you can call the APD Sex Crimes tip line at 512-974-5095 or the Sex Crimes main line at 512-974-5230.

Silva said people should be careful when walking outside, and should always check their peepholes and only answer the door if it's someone they know and invited.

"Be vigilant," Silva said. "Be aware of your surroundings. Know your route. Let somebody know where you are. Carry your identification with you. Limit your distractions, and have a charged cell phone."