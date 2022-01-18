Search for robbery suspect prompts ‘secure’ mode at Ann Richards School

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While Austin police searched for a robbery suspect in south Austin, nobody could go in or out of a nearby school.

Austin Independent School District officials said the Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders was put in “secure” mode for a portion of the afternoon, meaning no one could go in or out of the building but classes continued as normal, due to APD trying to find a suspect in a robbery on Menchaca Road.

The school went out of “secure” mode just before 2:20 p.m.

APD said the robbery call originated from the 4300 block of Menchaca Road, and an APD helicopter was circling the area looking for the suspect. APD said the suspect hasn’t been found yet.