SE Austin homeowners say erosion near homes is too close for comfort Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. If you look behind about 10 homes in a southeast Austin subdivision called Bradshaw Crossing, you'll see fences teetering on the edge of a dirt hill. Some homes are just feet away from the hill that keeps eroding. (KXAN) [ + - ] Video

AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you look behind about 10 homes in a southeast Austin subdivision called Bradshaw Crossing, you'll see fences teetering on the edge of a dirt hill. Some homes are just feet away from the hill that keeps eroding.

"It's pretty much just a sliding cliff," said Bene Jacobs.

Jacobs moved into her brand new home two years ago. She said she's supposed to have an additional 15 feet beyond her fence, but what she has now is a steep drop off.

She told us she started asking her builder, Lennar, back in 2016, what's being done to protect her property.

"A lot of that was just a lack of responsiveness, lack of communication," she said.

In June, the builder did send out a contractor to stabilize the slope.

But with all the rain we've gotten this summer and construction happening at the bottom of the hill, Jacobs and many of her neighbors said the problem hasn't been fixed at all.

At the bottom of the hill, a company called MPS Vistas is building a new subdivision.

Some neighbors wondered if the Vistas of Austin installing a fence at the bottom caused the slope to erode more.

They said they're frustrated because they're not getting answers from Lennar or the Vistas.

"You expect the builder to stay true to their word. You expect them to deliver a product that is of sound quality and is worth the value that you paid for, and we don't want to see those values impacted by lack of work or poor service jobs being done at this point," Jacobs said.