Scrutiny over failed citizenship check continues after Secretary of State's resignation
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Central Texas Congressmen are asking for an apology from Governor Abbott and will redouble their effort to get Congress to file suit against Texas over its failed citizenship review.
Earlier this year, Secretary of State David Whitley released a list of 95,000 'non-citizens' who voted in recent Texas election; however, thousands of them were citizens of the United States with voting rights after they were naturalized.
Whitley later resigned after the State of Texas settled with Latino rights advocates and the Texas Senate refused to confirm him in the post. He then was offered his old job back — which paid more than Secretary of State — in Governor Greg Abbott's office. Abbott originally appointed Whitley to the job.
Now, Central Texas Congressmen Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, and Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, say Governor Abbott now has more explaining to do. They called for a Congressional subpoena to turn over more documents about this effort at a Friday press conference in Austin.
Two emails emerged this week through a LULAC public information request. The Democratic Congressmen point to them, saying Abbott started the effort to take names off the voter rolls.
Abbott's office says not at all; a sentiment echoed by the Department of Public Safety.
A spokeswoman there says the Governor did not start the non-citizen voter list, instead it was the Secretary of State in March 2018.
"Neither the Governor, nor the Governor’s office gave a directive to initiate this process as the emails show," said Governor Abbott spokesman John Wittman, earlier this week.
Katherine Cesinger, from the Department of Public Safety, wrote, "In August 2018, the governor’s office requested that DPS conduct a cyber security threat assessment of the state’s election infrastructure, as well as provide the SOS with whatever information they needed to protect the integrity of the election process."
The emails show Amanda Arriaga from Drivers License Division in the DPS writing "The Governor is interested in getting this information as soon as possible." After that, John Crawford, a Texas DPS information technology manager writes "we delivered this information earlier in the year, and we have an urgent request from the Governor's Office to do it again."
"The way I read it, they basically gave an order," said Castro.
"He's very close to the Secretary of State, who acted immediately after appointed, that he has a lot of explaining to do," said Doggett.
"If the Governor is not taking ownership of what former Secretary of State did, why did he turn around and rehire him at a job that pays him over $200,000 a year? So he clearly agrees with the actions that the former Secretary of State took," said Castro.
In response, Abbott's Deputy Press Secretary Nan Tolson wrote KXAN: "Congressmen Castro and Doggett showed that they are as ineffective at spinning lies as they are at working for Texans in Washington D.C."
The Congressional Committee of Oversight and Reform is investigating the state over this action.
UT Texas Cowboys organization waives appeal, accepts six-year suspension
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Texas Cowboys, a University of Texas all-male student group, has been temporarily banned from operation after the organization chose to forego an appeal and accept the findings and punishment related to the fall 2018 death of a member alleged to be the result of hazing.
The decision comes after months of extensions by the organization to officially answer the university's requests for a response on the findings of the investigation into the death of Nicky Cumberland. The student was killed after being ejected from a vehicle when the driver fell asleep on the way back from an off-campus Cowboys retreat.Read the Full Article
Rudy's BBQ, Mighty Fine Burgers owners drop employee health insurance
AUSTIN (KXAN) — To get a handle on ballooning health care costs while still helping employees afford treatment, K&N Management's owners decided to do something dramatic: they dropped their health insurance.
Unlike a lot of restaurant operators, K&N has always offered health insurance coverage for employees. But as of Jan. 1, the company stopped using Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and switched to a model based on direct primary care with Austin family medicine physician Dr. Chris Larson, plus some wraparound insurance coverage for specialty care or emergencies.
Direct primary care cuts out insurance companies and instead pays doctors directly, usually with a flat monthly or annual fee. As of June 2018, there were 845 direct primary care clinics in the country, according to the Colorado Health Institute.Read the Full Article
Saturday declared Ozone Action Day
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued an Ozone Action Day for the Austin area for Saturday, June 8, 2019.
Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing high levels of ozone air pollution in the Austin area on Saturday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a ride, walking or riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work, avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your vehicle properly tuned.
For more information on ozone:Read the Full Article
