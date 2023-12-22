AUSTIN (KXAN) — The 2022 Strategic Housing Blueprint Scorecard — which tracks progress of Austin’s 10-year housing plan — is out. This scorecard marks the halfway point in the city’s comprehensive plan.

In 2017, Austin City Council set forward lofty housing goals, called the Strategic Housing Blueprint. Every year, HousingWorks Austin collects data to show how close the city is to meeting those goals, called the Strategic Housing Blueprint Scorecard.

Awais Azhar, the deputy director of HousingWorks Austin, explained the latest report as having a “mixed bag of results.”

The good

The City of Austin is exceeding its goal of creating new housing within a half mile of Imagine Austin centers or corridors. That means housing in areas with water quality, parkland and transit investments, among others.

The city is also on track to hit its goal of preserving 10,000 affordable units over 10 years. According to Azhar, nearly 6,000 have been preserved in the first five years. That could mean the City of Austin purchased a property to keep units affordable or financial help was given to homeowners for repairs that allow them to remain in place.

Azhar also said there have been efforts to ramp up production of affordable units recently, which will show in future scorecards.

“We’re also looking at the pipeline of how many units do we have coming in the future. And that is something that’s really exciting, that we are seeing that in all of our districts across the board, we have units that are in the pipeline that are affordable to households at different income levels,” he said.

The bad

The blueprint lays out a goal of 60,000 new affordable units in 10 years. While more units were built in 2022 than any of the previous years documented, the city is still short. That’s particularly stark in the city’s goal to build 20,000 of those units for households earning 30% median family income (MFI) or below over 10 years.

“As you go further down that income scale, it just gets worse and worse in terms of the discrepancy of the number of units available there versus the number of people who need it,” Council Member Ryan Alter said.

Alter’s District Five, which spans across south and southeast Austin, made year-over-year progress in affordable units built, but only two council districts — three and four — fully met their one-year goals for affordable housing production.

“I’m really excited to report for District Five, which I represent, we saw this last year that 92% of our one-year goal for affordable housing was met, which is a huge step up from the year before when it was only 1%,” Alter said.

Another area where the city falls short, housing near high-opportunity areas. That’s something Azhar said is happening, but at a slower rate than expected.

“We understand there’s a lot of structural challenges in meeting this goal, because higher opportunity areas often have higher land costs and we’ve had various issues with construction costs in the previous years because of the pandemic,” Azhar said.

Changes to the blueprint could be coming

In a memo to city leadership, Austin Housing Department Director Rosie Truelove said her department “strongly suggests” a substantial review and rewrite of the Strategic Housing Blueprint moving forward.

“The policy work could be the establishment of a goal for City-funded units to ensure there is a clear understanding of how City funds and efforts should be prioritized for maximum benefit to the community,” Truelove wrote.

Right now, the blueprint looks at all units city-wide, including those built by private developers and non-profits, regardless of City of Austin contribution.

Truelove said the City of Austin recently submitted a $10 million application for the HUD Pathways to Removing Obstacles to Housing grant to work on the rewrite.

If the city gets that grant, it will use it to update the blueprint starting in early 2024, but housing department staff are working on “contingency plans to update the plan without the infusion of grant assistance,” Truelove said.

“The Housing Department is proud of the achievements that have been made in securing income-restricted housing units across Austin and looks forward to continuing to contribute to that aspect of the affordability puzzle,” Truelove said in a memo. Truelove will be stepping out of the housing director role for another opportunity, she recently announced.