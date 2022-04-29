AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was arrested on a DWI charge after a man riding a scooter on East Seventh Street early Friday morning was hit and killed by a vehicle, the Austin Police Department said.

Seventh Street was shut down between Allen Street and Springdale Lane, but it’s now back open as of 6:11 a.m.

The crash happened on Seventh Street between Allen and Gunter Streets around 2:30 a.m.

Police said the driver did stay at the crash scene.

Scooter safety has been an issue in Austin for several years. A 2019 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looked at potential scooter-related injuries over a three month period in 2018.

The CDC said almost half of the people identified had a severe injury. The types of injuries included in that category were: