AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person was arrested on a DWI charge after a man riding a scooter on East Seventh Street early Friday morning was hit and killed by a vehicle, the Austin Police Department said.
Seventh Street was shut down between Allen Street and Springdale Lane, but it’s now back open as of 6:11 a.m.
The crash happened on Seventh Street between Allen and Gunter Streets around 2:30 a.m.
Police said the driver did stay at the crash scene.
Scooter safety has been an issue in Austin for several years. A 2019 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looked at potential scooter-related injuries over a three month period in 2018.
The CDC said almost half of the people identified had a severe injury. The types of injuries included in that category were:
- Bone fractures
- Nerve, tendon, ligament injuries
- Spending more than 48 hours in the hospital
- Severe bleed
- Sustained organ damage
- Traumatic brain injury