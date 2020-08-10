Schools consider air ventilation and facility upgrades to prevent spread of COVID-19

FILE – In this July 14, 2020, file photo, amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, Aiden Trabucco, right, wears a mask as he raises his hand to answer a question behind Anthony Gonzales during a summer STEM camp at Wylie High School in Wylie, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s not enough to rely on air purifiers and an up-to-date HVAC system to minimize the risk of airborne transmission of COVID-19.

Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the United States Environmental Protection Agency say additional mitigation steps, like social distancing and wearing masks, will significantly decrease the likelihood of the contagions spreading among close-quartered parties.

This comes at a time when school districts are examining the budget to find spending room to make critical facility upgrades.

According to a Chinese study published by the CDC in July 2020, over a two week period in January, three clusters of families became susceptible to COVID-19 after being exposed to the virus in an air conditioned restaurant.

The study concluded that the spread of the virus could have been minimized by increasing the distance between tables and improving ventilation.

“The key factor for infection was the direction of the airflow,” the study reads. “To prevent spread of COVID-19 in restaurants, we recommend strengthening temperature-monitoring surveillance, increasing the distance between tables, and improving ventilation.”

The CDC has long petitioned for all facilities to circulate outdoor air as much as possible as long as it doesn’t pose any additional risks. Other suggestions include:

Using high efficiency filters

Adopting “clean-to-dirty” directional air flows

Using ceiling fans with upward airflow rotation

Using upper-air ultraviolet germicidal irradiation disinfection systems

However, the EPA suggests pairing these health decisions with a larger, preventative strategy.

“Although improvements to ventilation and air cleaning cannot on their own eliminate the risk of airborne transmission of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, EPA recommends precautions to reduce the potential for airborne transmission of the virus… that includes social distancing, wearing cloth face coverings or masks, surface cleaning and disinfecting, handwashing, and other precautions,” the EPA warns.