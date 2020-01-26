‘School Choice’ week kicks off early, offers options to Central Texas families

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Parents and students had the chance to explore what opportunities schools have to offer Saturday.

The Austin School Fair brought 40 schools from across Central Texas under one roof. They ranged from private, public, home school, STEM, fine arts, international and Montessori.

One mom who said she just moved to Texas several weeks ago was checking out options for her two-year-old daughter to get an early start on her education.

“It all depends on the school because as Indians, education is very important for us and a good school builds a bright and good future for my daughter so that is our main focus,” said Shareari Shahame.

Gov. Greg Abbott issued a proclamation kicking off a week full of thousands of “School Choice” events across the state. That runs Sunday, Jan. 26 through Feb. 1.