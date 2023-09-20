AUSTIN (KXAN) — Who’s hungry? Schlotzsky’s announced Wednesday its launch of a limited-edition home décor collection, aimed at paying tribute to its first sandwich.

The Original sandwich was first created and rolled out on South Congress in 1971. The home décor line aims to capture a 1970s nostalgic feel “while representing the 13 ingredients of the sandwich,” per a company release.

Schlotzsky’s announced Wednesday its launch of a limited-edition home décor collection, aimed at paying tribute to its first sandwich. (Courtesy: Schlotzsky’s)

Schlotzsky’s announced Wednesday its launch of a limited-edition home décor collection, aimed at paying tribute to its first sandwich. (Courtesy: Schlotzsky’s)

Schlotzsky’s announced Wednesday its launch of a limited-edition home décor collection, aimed at paying tribute to its first sandwich. (Courtesy: Schlotzsky’s)

Items are available for purchase through the Schlotzsky’s Sandwich Studio, with prices ranging between $8 and $500. Some items incorporated into the collection include a sourdough pillow, a saucy lamp and a “nice to meat you” doormat.