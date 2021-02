AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Energy is warning people of a sinister scam customers reported after the winter storm last week.

Austin Energy says scammers are threatening customers with power disconnection within 30 minutes to an hour if payment’s not made immediately over the phone.

The utility company says it is not conducting disconnects and hasn’t been doing so since March 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you receive a call, you’re asked to report it at austinenergy.com/go/stopscams.