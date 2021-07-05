SB I-35 closure continues following multi-vehicle crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The southbound lanes of I-35 between U.S. Highway 183 and U.S Highway 290 East continue to be closed Monday morning following a multi-vehicle crash just after 5 a.m.

As of 9:50 a.m. Monday, Austin Police Department officials said the southbound lanes are still closed as part of the investigation. Wreckers arrived on the scene to begin clearing the crash site before reopening the southbound lanes, officials said.

Traffic is being detoured via exit 241 for Rundberg Lane and exit 240 for U.S. 183, according to the latest updates from the Texas Department of Transportation.

Traffic Advisory: Southbound I-35 closed between US 183 and US 290 due to crash. Detour via Exit 241 for Rundberg Ln or Exit 240 for US 183. #my35 #atxtraffic — TxDOT Austin (@TxDOTAustin) July 5, 2021

Three total people were injured, with APD officials reporting two had minor injuries and one had severe injuries. The number of cars involved in the crash has not yet been disclosed.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.