Saving your trees during the hot, dry weather

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- This hot, dry weather is putting major stress on the trees that provide backyards and local parks shade. And when it comes to watering, the sprinkler is likely not doing enough.

"Our subsoil moisture is gone, and that's what trees depend on. What little rain we get bakes out pretty quickly, and some trees are struggling," says David Madden, Assistant Tree Manager with Davey Tree Company.

According to Madden, one of the first signs your tree is in trouble is when you see brown leaves. It's called leaf scorching. If the tree doesn't receive a deep soaking soon, Madden says it can kill the tree. This is especially the case with trees less than 10 years old.

"You can go on a week's vacation on a newly planted tree you put in the spring and come back from vacation to a dead tree," says Madden. "You really need to water those new trees once, even twice per week deeply and slowly so they get the roots established so they can better fend for themselves in year 2, 3, 4 and 5."



Because a tree's root system is 6 to 12 inches underground, running the sprinkler on the days allowed is not enough according to Davey Tree.

"The sprinkler system comes on and runs for 15 or 20 minutes for your grass, wets two or three inches deep," Madden says. "Your tree doesn't see much of that because your grass uses it all up and that ends up training the tree to develop a shallow root system that is more drought susceptible."

To properly water requires a drip hose set up around the base of the tree up to six feet around the tree to get the roots and not just the trunk.

"If you just stick the hose up to the trunk of the tree and let it drip for several hours you are only watering the trunk of the tree, and that could promote root rot," says Madden.

To determine if the water has soaked 6 to 12 inches underground, Davey Tree recommends getting a long screw driver and sticking it in the ground to determine how far down the soil remains soft from the water.

July through February is considered the safest time of year to prune oak trees because of the low risk of oak wilt, according to tree experts. Those wishing to plant new trees should wait until October.