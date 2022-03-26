AUSTIN (KXAN) — If you were hoping to go to the Austin Rodeo this year, Saturday is your last chance. The final day of the 2022 rodeo is here.

There are a number of events throughout the day Saturday including dancing, mutton bustin’, the ProRodeo finals and a concert by Kevin Fowler. You can find Saturday’s schedule here.

The Travis County fairgrounds open at 10 a.m. for events throughout the day. The ProRodeo finals start at 7 p.m. and Kevin Fowler will take the stage after its conclusion.

Tickets for the ProRodeo finals and Kevin Fowler concert appear to be sold out on the Austin Rodeo’s website.