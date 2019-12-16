Santa visits 69 infants and families at St. David’s Women’s Center NICU

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Not all families will be home for Christmas. Some spend the holiday watching over their newborns at the hospital.

But a man with a white beard and red suit will make sure they’re not alone.

Jolly Old Saint Nick stopped by the NICU Monday morning at St. David’s Women’s Center in north Austin.

He said hello to 69 babies — some even dressed up in the Christmas spirit thanks to their parents.

One mother, Danita Pinkney from Killeen, sat with her daughter as Santa crouched nearby. She’ll be spending December 25 in the NICU. Sadly, the season is a little somber for her.

“Definitely a rollercoaster … She had a twin. It was her and her brother … I had a few complications,” Pinkney said. “Her brother decided to come early … Unfortunately, he did not survive.”

He died shortly after Pinkney gave birth. Despite the loss, she is grateful to still have her daughter.

It means a lot. She’s definitely a blessing. She’s a gift, so we’re definitely glad to have her… Especially the hurdles she’s overcome in the last few weeks. It’s amazing how strong these little ones are. Pinkney

Said of Santa coming to visit: “It just kind of reminds me of how grateful we are to still have her.”

Pinkney’s daughter was at three pounds Monday, and recently got her CPAP off.

“We’re moving in the right direction. One step closer to coming home,” Pinkney said with a smile.

She had a message for other families with children in the NICU: “Take it one day at a time. One step at a time. Get plenty of rest, and it really helps to have a support system. Even some of the mothers in the NICU. We kind of lean on each other, so it’s always good to have somebody have your back as well.”