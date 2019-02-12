Santa-costumed Halloween shooter, Randall Jones gets 40 years

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. KXAN image

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man convicted of shooting several guests at a 2017 Halloween party was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Randall Jones will be eligible for parole 20 years into his 40-year sentence after being convicted of a shooting that left several injured and one dead.

Jones opened fire at a costume party a few days before Halloween, shooting his then-roommate and several of her friends. According to police and court documents, Jones emerged from a bedroom with a handgun — while still in costume as Santa Claus — and began shooting. One of Jones' victims, Michael "Ted" McCloskey died as a result of his injuries.