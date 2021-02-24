Sandra Bullock, women of ‘Ocean’s 8’ donate $250K to Central Texas Food Bank

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas Food Bank received another big donation to help them keep people fed.
Actress Sandra Bullock, who previously lived in Austin but now makes her home in New Orleans, donated $250,000 to the food bank on behalf of the women of the movie “Ocean’s 8.”
The food bank said the donation will help provide 1 million meals for people facing food insecurity in Central Texas.
New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donated nearly $300,000 to the food bank Monday.
Austin-based Tito’s Handmade Vodka and sparkling water brand Rambler each donated to the winter storm cause, as well. Tito’s helped provide meals for 2,250 homes and Rambler provided water for a food distribution event Feb. 20.
Despite supply chain disruptions due to the storms, H-E-B made a donation of a truckload of its Meal Simple meals to the food bank.