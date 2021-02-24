Sandra Bullock, women of ‘Ocean’s 8’ donate $250K to Central Texas Food Bank

Teams of volunteers from the Central Texas Food Bank loads up cars during a drive-thru food distribution Tuesday at Del Valle High School.

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Central Texas Food Bank received another big donation to help them keep people fed.

Actress Sandra Bullock, who previously lived in Austin but now makes her home in New Orleans, donated $250,000 to the food bank on behalf of the women of the movie “Ocean’s 8.”

It’s incredible to see our community come together to help Central Texans recover after the snowstorm. We’re grateful to receive a $250K gift from Sandra Bullock on behalf of the Women of Ocean's 8. Their generosity will help provide 1 million meals for our community. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/88UYhLBrYo — CentralTexasFoodBank (@CTXFoodBank) February 23, 2021

The food bank said the donation will help provide 1 million meals for people facing food insecurity in Central Texas.

New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donated nearly $300,000 to the food bank Monday.

Austin-based Tito’s Handmade Vodka and sparkling water brand Rambler each donated to the winter storm cause, as well. Tito’s helped provide meals for 2,250 homes and Rambler provided water for a food distribution event Feb. 20.

Despite supply chain disruptions due to the storms, H-E-B made a donation of a truckload of its Meal Simple meals to the food bank.