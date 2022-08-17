AUSTIN (KXAN) — It’s official: the San Antonio Spurs are hosting four special games this upcoming season — two of them at the new Moody Center in Austin.

The special games, which also include dates in Mexico City and at the Alamodome in San Antonio, are to commemorate the team’s 50th anniversary and reach their fans in other parts of the region, it said.

KXAN first heard rumblings about the Spurs playing home games at different venues in early May, when the team’s chief legal officer asked Bexar County commissioners for permission to play four home games away from their usual home at AT&T Center.

The plan worried some fans the owners may be considering moving the team, but Spurs Owner Peter J. Holt assured them “the Spurs are in San Antonio to stay.”

Here’s when the special home games will take place.

The Silver and Black will first play in Mexico City at Arena CDMX on Dec. 17.

Then, it’ll return to its hometown of San Antonio on Jan. 13 for a game at the Alamodome.

Finally, special home games will end in Austin at Moody Center on April 6 and 8, according to a release.

The remaining 37 home games will be at AT&T Center in San Antonio. A full Spurs 2022-23 schedule will be released later on Wednesday, a news release said.

“Hosting these four games is part of our vision to purposefully engage and celebrate our entire Spurs following from Mexico to Austin, while fostering the next generation of fans,” said RC Buford, CEO for Spurs Sports & Entertainment, in a press release. “Playing in front of our Austin fans for the first time ever during the regular season, returning to Mexico City and the Alamodome will each be historic and special moments for our entire organization. We are grateful for our loyal supporters throughout our entire region and are thrilled for the opportunity to play in front of them as part of our 50th anniversary season.”

Tickets for the Austin games will go on sale to the general public on Sept. 28, but if you’re a season ticket member or a subscriber of Moody Center’s newsletter, you’ll be able to grab tickets before then: