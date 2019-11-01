Samsung laying off 290 employees in Austin

Flags of the Samsung company wave in front of a fairground entrance of the IFA 2019 tech fair in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. The IFA takes place in Berlin from Sept. 6 until Sept. 11, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Samsung plans to lay off 290 employees at its Samsung Austin R&D Center on North Capital of Texas Highway in Austin, according to a notice filed with the Texas Workforce Commission Tuesday.

The notice states that Samsung Austin Semiconductors LLC will close its Central Processing Unit project at that location at the end of 2019.

The company will also close their CPU unit at their Advanced Computer Lab in San Jose, according to the notice.

Michele Glaze, a spokeswoman with the Samsung Austin Semiconductor, said affected employees will have opportunities to work with a recruiting firm.

“We don’t take this lightly,” Glaze said Friday. “It’s a hard and difficult decision.”

Samsung layoffs by kxanwebteam on Scribd