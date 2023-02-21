AUSTIN (KXAN) — One of Austin’s emergency shelters is closing.

Salvation Army announced in a press release its downtown center will close.

“After a long period of consideration and prayer, with the counsel of Advisory Board members and Austin community leaders, The Salvation Army has come to the decision that they can no longer continue to offer the level and quality of care their brothers and sisters need at the facility,” the release said.

The release also said the pandemic brought into focus the challenges of operating the facility with the staff and support necessary, and it’s no longer tenable to continue investing in the necessary infrastructure.

“The downtown shelter has historically been an important cornerstone of their local services, but the facility is aging and in disrepair,” the release said.

The Salvation Army also said in the release it’s “called to be good stewards of every dollar entrusted to them” and leadership believes closing the facility will allow them to ultimately provide enhanced care for a number of families, women and children in need.

“By purposefully consolidating their entrusted resources, they are confident their ability to deliver on their mission will be strengthened,” the release said.

According to the release, the downtown center will work closely with its partners to make sure everyone currently there will be relocated and will continue to have access to the care and services they need.

A closing date was not provided in the release.