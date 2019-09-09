Salvation Army expands homeless services, needs donations to start

A teddy bear waits to be found at The Salvation Army’s Rethgebar Center for Families

AUSTIN(KXAN) —The Salvation Army of Austin announced the expansion of services in response to the growing family homelessness population in Austin, and it’s working to get enough money to operate its new center.

The Rathgeber Center completed phase one last June with a 120-bed emergency shelter. Phase two was finished in August with a 92-bed extended-stay shelter. A certificate of occupancy was submitted on Aug. 26 and the city told The Salvation Army it is under review.

In order to begin operations, The Salvation Army of Austin will need to get additional funding. While the city is providing $1 million for start-up costs, the Rathgeber Center will require $4.93 million annually to operate. The organization is fundraising to meet this budget and also accepts donations on its website.

The Salvation Army has hundreds of individuals and children with families on a waitlist who are seeking shelter. The organization hopes to be able to accommodate more homeless on the waitlist as funding becomes available.

The Rathgeber Center will receive people currently living at The Salvation Army’s Downtown Social Service Center which has 55 beds for families. This fall, the downtown center will be re-purposed for homeless individuals.

The Salvation Army’s Rathgeber Center for Families is located at 4613 Tannehill Lane, Bldg 1, Austin, Tex 78721.

Services and amenities include:

100% housing focus case management services

Full service rapid rehousing programs on-site to assist clients

Employment assistance and skills training

Outsourced childcare

Child and family therapist

Computer learning center

Teachers and tutors

Private bathrooms in each room

Laundry facilities

Full-service kitchen and dining room

A children’s playground