Salvation Army debuts new shelter in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Salvation Army cut the ribbon Thursday morning on the new Rathgeber Center in east Austin.

The Center officially opens in August and it will be for families dealing with homelessness.

The shelter will feature more than 200 beds and the center will also offer services to help these families turn their lives back around.

“It’s a gift to Austin, and to Travis County, that we can wrap around with enough funding, and what’s the next step for these families.” said Ann Howard Executive Director of ECHO.

The center also replaces the current, smaller center in downtown Austin. The Salvation Army plans to re-purpose that center for single adults.

