AUSTIN (KXAN) — Members of Houston-Austin SAG-AFTRA rallied in the public square at The Domain in north Austin Wednesday.

The handful of SAG-AFTRA supporters were there to strike in solidarity in response to the SAG-AFTRA National Board voting to unanimously call a strike back in July. This comes following the conclusion of the TV/Theatrical/Streaming negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), according to the organization.

SAG-AFTRA strike at The Domain Sept. 13, 2023 (KXAN Photo/Todd Bailey)

“Performers are asking for minimum earnings to keep up with inflation and compensation that

reflects the value they bring to streaming platforms, as new business models have eroded the

residuals actors depend on to make ends meet between jobs. They also want protections put in

place so that AI can’t be used to add their voices or likenesses in new projects without their

consent,” the organization said in a media release.

“This isn’t just going down in Hollywood, we have about 2,000 actors here in Texas who work for a living and care about their trade and deserve the respect and dignity that come with a good paycheck and working conditions,” said Tom Schwarz, executive director of SAG-AFTRA Dallas Fort-Worth.