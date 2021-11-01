Safehorns: 50-minute police response to shooting near UT campus ‘not surprising’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The president of the parent and community group Safehorns, which advocates for better safety at and around the University of Texas, said Longhorn students are becoming “desensitized” to crime due to its frequency near campus.

Safehorns President Joell McNew added the 50 minutes that it took for Austin Police to respond to the shooting on 22nd and Pearl Street after the initial 911 call around 10:40 p.m. on Halloween night was to be expected.

“It’s not surprising with the staffing levels that we’re at,” McNew said. “It is completely unacceptable.”

Austin-Travis County EMS said medics took the man, who has serious, not expected to be life-threatening injuries, to the hospital. Officials say they do not believe he is affiliated with the University of Texas.

In addition to urging Austin residents to pass Proposition A, which would increase minimum staffing levels for Austin police among other things, McNew called for better lighting and more cameras on and around campus. McNew is a board member on the Save Austin Now PAC, which worked to get Prop. A on the ballot.

“We’re asking for the lighting to meet standards, we’re asking for HALO cameras, we’re asking for cameras for businesses to work with APD so they can link in real-time and see what’s happening in the area to support them on their calls,” McNew said. “We are asking for blue light call boxes.”

McNew is also asking for students to take matters into their own hands. In addition to reaching out to city leaders, she wants them to sign a petition calling for better safety measures in the West Campus neighborhood.

“You’ve got to be aware that this is an urban environment, and the city council does not prioritize public safety, so you must be responsible for our own safety. You have to watch out for each other, and you have to speak up,” she said.