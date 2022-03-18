AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Public Health voiced support for transgender and non-binary youth in the area in a letter Friday.

“Austin Public Health stands against the stigma and discrimination towards the LGBTQIA+ community and the harm to their quality of life, health, and well-being,” APH Director Adrienne Sturrup wrote in the letter. “There continues to be a rapid spread of misinformation, and the topic of gender-affirming or patient-centered care for trans youth is no exception.”

This comes after Attorney General Ken Paxton last month released a nonbinding legal opinion, arguing certain gender-affirming “procedures and treatments … when performed on children, can legally constitute child abuse.” Gov. Greg Abbott then directed the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services to open child abuse investigations into families getting medical care for their transgender kids.

Last week, a Travis County district judge issued a temporary injunction, stopping the state from enforcing Abbott’s directive to investigate reports of youth receiving such care. Paxton said on Twitter he appealed the judge’s decision.

Sturrup explained in the letter gender-affirming care for trans youth addresses mental health and emotional wellbeing, citing recent studies that show the care can lessen emotional stress and reduce the risk of suicide.

APH said it supports children and their families in making informed decision about their health care.

“The mission of Austin Public Health is ‘to prevent disease, promote health, and protect the well-being of all.’ Trans and non-binary youth will always be respected, protected, and safe within our spaces,” the letter read.

Austin Mayor Steve Adler also stood with APH, saying on social media Friday “Austin protects and supports trans kids, their families and their rights.”

The city on March 9 recognized the day as “Transgender Youth and Family Safety Day.” Adler read a proclamation that morning along with several other local leaders. The Travis County Commissioners Court also issued its own proclamation March 1 in solidarity with transgender youth and the LGBTQIA+ community.