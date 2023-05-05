AUSTIN (KXAN) — A study showed 1 in 5 suicides involved intimate partner problems, according to a new study from the University of Georgia and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The problems researchers found included breakups, conflict and divorce.

In Austin, police are investigating two recent, separate murder-suicides involving two couples.

Police have not said whether officers have investigated prior calls of suspected abuse in either case.

Research showed only 10% to 25% of survivors of family violence would ever access services, according to a report from the U.S. Department of Justice.

SAFE Alliance is one of many groups that help survivors of domestic and child abuse, as well as sexual assault and human trafficking victims.

“What I would say for someone who is reaching out for the first time or unsure is that we are here to listen that’s the first thing we are here to do,” Nikhita Ved, Vice President of Community Services with SAFE Alliance, said. “We are not here to judge not here to ask you any questions that will make you uncomfortable. It’s very much having you lead where you would like the conversation to go.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, you can get help by calling the National Domestic Violence Hotline at (800) 799-7233 or the 24-hour SAFE Alliance hotline at 512-267-SAFE.