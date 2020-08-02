SAFE Alliance sees increase in hotline calls during pandemic

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Monday, Austin’s Public Safety Commission will receive a briefing on domestic violence reports during the coronavirus pandemic.

SAFE Alliance says its 24/7 SAFEline saw about a 25% increase in calls this March through June, in comparison with last year.

The hotline connects those experiencing different types of violence or abuse along with sex trafficking to someone who can help provide resources and even an escape plan via call, text or online chat.

From March 1 to June 30, the hotline took 7,337 calls this year, up 25% from the 5,855 calls received during that time period last year, according to the nonprofit.

The SAFE Alliance says the majority of the calls have been domestic violence-related and deduce that more people are experiencing violence and abuse during the pandemic, a time when many are spending more time at home.

KXAN will provide updates on any new domestic violence-related data presented in Monday’s meeting. Public Safety Commissioners will also discuss the proposed budget for Austin police, fire and EMS.