Ryan Reynolds gives shoutout to Bowie High School Band ahead of competition

AUSTIN (KXAN) -- A shoutout from Ryan Reynolds seemed to be just what the James Bowie High School band needed as they headed off to compete in the Bands of America Houston Regional Championship.

The Deadpool star encouraged and praised the band in a video he filmed in Italy, and the band shared it to their page ahead of their competition on Saturday happening at Woodforest Bank Stadium.

"Let's do this! You are the future, the history of this band!" Reynolds said in the video.

The band competed in the preliminary competition on Saturday morning and advanced to the finals, which is set to take place at 10:15 p.m.