AUSTIN (KXAN) — Firefighters responded early Tuesday morning to an RV fire in east Austin.

The Austin Fire Department responded around 6 a.m. to the fire, which happened in the 4000 block of Veldt Road.

That area is off of FM 969 near Blue Bluff Road.

AFD said there were occupants inside the RV but they got out safely. No injuries were reported.

The RV was badly damaged, but the fire was put out. AFD said crews worked to keep the fire from spreading to other RVs.

RV destroyed in east Austin fire (Image courtesy: Austin Fire Department)

The fire marshal is being requested to investigate the fire due to the extent of the damage.