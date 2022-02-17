Running the Austin Marathon? 2 key exercises to add to pre-race routines, avoid injury

AUSTIN (KXAN) — With just three days until this weekend’s Austin Half Marathon and Austin Marathon, thousands of runners are gearing up to cross the finish line and receive their hard-earned medals. But last-minute injuries late in one’s training cycle can make the journey to the finish all the more difficult and, potentially, dangerous for your body.

Dr. Alexandra Rios, an Austin-based physical therapist who works for Airrosti Rehab Center, said the most common injuries she sees from runners late in their training are sprains and strains due to repeated exercises and overuse.

“People have been training their hardest, they’re gearing up for that last part of training so that they can do well in the race,” Rios said. “And then they end up sometimes doing a little bit too much, and so we see a lot of calf strains and quad strains. We also see some tendonitis has popped up at this point, again, due to overuse.”

When it comes to runners’ injuries, Rios said they also fall under one of three categories: Training, footwear and pre and post-workout warmups and cooldowns.

She recommended runners gearing up for the next big race should find a program that offers ample rest time, some cross-training and a more tapered approach to tacking on miles. When it comes to shoes, she recommended visiting a sports footwear store that specializes in fittings to help you pick the pair best for your activity, goals and specific foot composition, like your instep or arches.

From a physical therapy standpoint, warmups and cooldowns are critical to making sure your body is warmed up and able to safely work out without injury, while cool-down stretches are key to keeping your joints and muscles as limber as possible.

“A lot of people think that stretching is the thing that they should do before running — stretching can actually be detrimental to muscle performance if done prior to the workout. Said stretching should be done afterwards,” she said. “Instead, what we recommend prior is doing more dynamic movements: Some walking lunges, leg swings — of course, like not forcefully but just kind of moving through natural range of motion — walking briskly, getting the muscle warm in a way that’s going to mimic what we’re going to do later on, which is run.”

And then comes a core staple in physical therapy: The beloved foam roller. For runners, Rios said they should focus specifically on their calves and quads, but be mindful not to foam roll for too long to avoid injury.

“I’d recommend about 10 passes, or no more than one to two minutes,” she said. “There is such thing as overdoing it with the roller. So, if you’re going for more than two minutes, you’ve gone too far.”