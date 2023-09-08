AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin running community is abuzz for the unofficial kickoff of racing season with the Zilker Relays taking place on Friday night.

The 20th annual event includes a 10-mile race, with teams comprised of four runners. Each participant runs a 2.5-mile loop within Zilker Park, to claim bragging rights as the fastest team in town.

Before the relay race, a kid’s dash will take place. This includes a 400-yard dash (recommended for children in grades 1st-5th) and a 200-yard dash (recommended for kids in Pre-K and kindergarten).

Each kid participating will receive a Zilker Relays kids cape. Prizes will be awarded to 1st place boys and girls in each distance.

After the race, there will be live music, drinks by Real Ale Brewing Company, dinner by Tacodeli, and prizes.

All proceeds from the event benefit Marathon Kids, an Austin-based nonprofit on a mission to get kids moving.

The Zilker Relays start at 6:30 p.m. while the Kids Dash begins at 6 p.m. Friday night in Zilker Park.

To sign up, you can visit its website.