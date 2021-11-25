Runners gear up for Austin turkey trot as Thanksgiving tradition makes in-person return

Participants get ready for the ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot in Austin (Picture: KXAN/Mariano Garza)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands of runners are making room for their Thanksgiving feasts by taking part in the ThunderCloud Subs Turkey Trot in downtown Austin Thursday morning.

Organizers said about 14,000 people are taking part in the annual event this year – with many dressed in creative costumes to mark the holiday.

Runners will start at the Long Center between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m. Distances of one mile and five miles are available.

The event makes its in-person return this year after going virtual in 2020, and this year things are a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everyone 12 and older has to either show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID test 72 hours before the event.

Additionally, the pre-event staging area is restricted to participants only, and masks are required.

Proceeds from the event are donated to Caritas of Austin, which works to prevent homelessness in Austin. Since the turkey trot began in 1991, the event has raised $4.4 million for the non-profit.