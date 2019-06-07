Rudy’s BBQ, Mighty Fine Burgers owners drop employee health insurance

AUSTIN (KXAN) — To get a handle on ballooning health care costs while still helping employees afford treatment, K&N Management’s owners decided to do something dramatic: they dropped their health insurance.

Unlike a lot of restaurant operators, K&N has always offered health insurance coverage for employees. But as of Jan. 1, the company stopped using Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and switched to a model based on direct primary care with Austin family medicine physician Dr. Chris Larson, plus some wraparound insurance coverage for specialty care or emergencies.

Direct primary care cuts out insurance companies and instead pays doctors directly, usually with a flat monthly or annual fee. As of June 2018, there were 845 direct primary care clinics in the country, according to the Colorado Health Institute.

