Routine repairs on Austin’s Redbud Trail Bridge start next week

Redbud Trail Bridge (KXAN Photo / Candy Rodriguez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The City of Austin will begin routine maintenance and repairs to the existing Redbud Trail Bridge over Lady Bird Lake on Monday, July 20.

This work is mostly separate from the ongoing effort to replace the existing bridges, according to the City.

Drivers should expect temporary lane closures along the bridge between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Traffic control will be onsite, and vehicles will still be able to cross the bridge at all times. However, the closures will not limit access to Red Bud Isle Park. 

Work will be focused on a bridge abutments underneath the road on the north side of the bridge. All of the work will be done below the bridge on boats and by divers, the City reports.

