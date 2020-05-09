Round Rock woman identified as victim of early morning fatal crash in northwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman who was killed in a crash in northwest Austin in the early hours of Wednesday morning has been identified by the Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Mary Casey, 29, from Round Rock, was the passenger in a 2015 Honda Fit that left the road on Spicewood Springs Road and crashed into a tree.

Casey died at the scene. The male driver of the Honda was injured and taken to St David’s Round Rock.

DPS said the vehicle was traveling at about 35 mph when it crashed at about 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

The car was traveling south on Spicewood Springs Road and left the road as it went around a left-hand bend.

In a statement, DPS reminded drivers to minimize distractions, to not drive fatigued or after drinking alcohol, obey traffic control devices and always wear a seatbelt.