ROT Rally to continue negotiations to stay at Travis Co. Expo Center

Posted: Oct 02, 2018 10:17 PM CDT

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Republic of Texas Rally and Heat Wave car show will move forward with negotiations to keep hosting their events at the Travis County Expo Center.

The rallies were in jeopardy of not returning to central Texas due to contract issues. The Travis County Commissioners Court voted three to two Tuesday to approve the motion.

County leaders had to choose between leasing the space to the ROT rally or the Travis County Appraisal District.

The 2019 ROT Rally is set for June, and the Heat Wave car show is set for July.

