AUSTIN (KXAN) -- At Austin City Council's work session Tuesday, Austin Public Health presented a wide range of data on how the community is being impacted by COVID-19.

As of Tuesday evening, Austin-Travis County was reporting 554 cases and 7 deaths. Of the total number of cases, APH said 77 are people who are currently hospitalized, a number which reflects almost 14% of the total COVID-19 cases in the area.