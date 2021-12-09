Rosemont at Oak Valley residents finally moving back in after February storm repairs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — People who lived in a southeast Austin apartment complex damaged during February’s historic winter storm are finally being let back in their homes.

Residents of the Rosemont at Oak Valley, located at 2800 Collins Creek Drive, were given notices in July that they would have to move. A KXAN investigation said eviction notices were posted to 87 tenants’ doors, saying their leases would be terminated so more repairs to units could be made after initial repairs weren’t good enough.

Travis County’s Strategic Housing Finance Corporation said after initial repairs were made, there was still “lingering moisture concealed within several units.” A consultant hired by SFHC said the units were bad enough no one could live in them, and that delayed move-ins even further. Some residents had already moved back in after initial repairs, only having to move out again due to the moisture issues.

Apartment management also tried to terminate leases for people in order to make repairs, but Travis County leaders didn’t allow that to happen.

By Dec. 5, residents could finally move back into their homes. They were in temporary housing set up by SHFC since August. The SHFC said it has people helping residents move back into their apartments.