Roppolo’s Pizzeria brings lunch to Austin health care workers

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Several local restaurants (and national chains) are finding ways to support healthcare workers as they work around the clock to fight against COVID-19 by donating meals.

David Contreras, executive director of Lunch Pad, and Marc Roppolo, owner of Roppolo’s Pizza, recently treated workers at St. David’s North Austin Medical Center and Dell Children’s Medical Center to a free lunch.

Roppolo’s brought out 125 personal pizzas for doctors and nurses. Roppolo said he wanted healthcare workers to know they’re not alone in the pandemic.

