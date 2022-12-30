AUSTIN (KXAN) — Two Austin women say they came back to town after the holidays to find a pipe had burst in the unoccupied unit above theirs. Their apartment was destroyed.

They say even though maintenance went in and put fans in their apartment, they didn’t notify the tenants. It made for a shocking return to Austin for the two.

“Why didn’t I get an email? Why am I walking into a completely destroyed…and like, I can’t live here. This is my apartment, but I can’t live here anymore,” Mfon Afangideh said. She’s a recent college graduate living with a friend, who’s still in school.

Afangideh said the only communication they got from the brand new management company was a soggy note left on their table, which is dated Christmas Day. It asks them to come to the leasing office if they had questions, but the two were out of town for several more days.

Now, the women’s furniture is unusable, their electricity is not working properly and the apartment smells of mold. The roommates are having to stay with friends and family as they wait to learn what happens next.

An Austin woman stands in her apartment after it was destroyed by a water line break (KXAN photo/Christian Marcelli)

The tenants say management of the property changed only this week. The website for the City View at Mueller apartments is no longer working, neither is the listed phone number.

KXAN stopped by the leasing office of the complex, roughly ten minutes north of campus. The woman there directed us to the Disrupt Management corporate office. We haven’t heard back.

Now, Afangideh and her roommate say they’re looking for legal routes to break their lease, after a less than pleasant experience in their first ever apartment.

“I feel like they really took advantage of that. And ended up leaving us with something that’s not livable at all,” Afangideh said. The pair have set up a GoFundMe.

Austin Code Department

Austin’s Code Enforcement Department told us they didn’t issue any citations to property managers or owners during last week’s freeze, but they did issue more than 40 notices of violation for “structural deficiencies.”

Meanwhile, Austin 311 said they had nearly 180 “electronically transmitted” service requests for issues like plumbing, broken sewer lines or heat not working during the same time period.

They also partnered with Austin Water during the freeze, which is something that happens during weather emergencies, and got 815 emergency water service requests.

A spokesperson for the department said if you have concerns about an apartment complex you can call 311 or use the app and select the “structural conditions” tab, which will go to Austin Code.

For an Austin Water emergency, call (512) 972-1000.